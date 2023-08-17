6,630 CCTV cameras placed in vulnerable areas across national capital: Delhi Police tell HC

New Delhi, Aug 17 Delhi Police on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a total of 6,630 CCTV cameras have been strategically placed in vulnerable areas across the national capital as part of efforts to enhance the safety of women.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated by it in 2012, following the tragic gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in December 2012.

The court was told that these cameras are being monitored through 50 master control rooms.

During the hearing, an additional proposal was discussed regarding the installation of panic buttons on the poles supporting these CCTV cameras.

The suggestion aimed at assisting women in distress, was put forward by Advocate Meera Bhatia, who was appointed as an amicus curiae to aid the court in the matter.

In response to this suggestion, the Delhi police expressed willingness to consider the proposal and requested some time to evaluate its feasibility.

The court then granted the police a four-week period to assess the idea of incorporating panic buttons into the camera infrastructure.

The case has been put up for hearing next on October 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor