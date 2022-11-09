6.7 magnitude quake hits off Fiji Islands

Suva, Nov 9 An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted south of the Fiji Islands on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the quake that hit the region at 0938 GMT was initially determined to be at 26.037 degrees south latitude and 178.579 degrees east longitude, the US Geological Survey said.

Its depth was 652.9 km, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

