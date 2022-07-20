6,74,021 cyber security incidents reported up to June this year

New Delhi, July 20 The government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that a total of 6,74,021 cyber security incidents have been reported this year up to June.

According to data tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a total of 3,94,499, 11,58,208, and 14,02,809 cyber security incidents were reported in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The government issues alerts and advisories regarding the latest cyber threats and is operating an automated cyber threat exchange platform for proactively collecting, analysing and sharing tailored alerts with organisations across sectors for proactive threat mitigation actions, Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra, informed the Lok Sabha.

The minister said that the government has issued guidelines to the chief information security officers (CISOs) regarding their key roles and responsibilities for securing applications/infrastructure and compliance.

All the government websites and applications are audited with respect to cyber security prior to their hosting.

The government is also operating the Cyber Swachhta Kendra, which is reports malicious programmes and free tools to the government.

Also, the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) has been set up to generate necessary situational awareness of existing and potential cyber security threats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor