70 projects underway in Andhra worth Rs 33,540cr: Gadkari

New Delhi, March 3 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said there are currently 70 projects underway in Andhra Pradesh, totalling 2,014 km and costing Rs 33,540 crore.

Addressing Andhra Pradesh's Global Investment Summit 2023 at Visakhapatnam on Friday, the Minister said efforts are being made to establish five Green Highways and two Expressways at a total cost of Rs 32,430 crore .

Gadkari said during 2022-23, total work costing Rs 15,400 crore has been awarded for a length of 777 km across 27 projects.

He said additionally, two Multimodal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) have been sanctioned in Visakhapatnam and Anantapur at a cost of Rs 1,797 crore.

These MMLPs will serve as a key hub for centralizing freight cargo consolidation in the region, he added.

Gadkari said over the past eight and half years (2014-23) of the Narendra Modi-led government, there has been a significant increase in the length of NHs (National Highways) in Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister said the length has expanded from 4,193 km to 8,744 km.

Gadkari said that in line with Prime Minister Modi's commitment to promoting sustainable practices, "we are focused on converting our farmers to Urjadata while continuing to support them as Annadata".

He said: "We also advocate for Swadeshi manufacturing, which prioritises safety, recyclability, and sustainability. He said our goal is to create opportunities for green energy and a green economy in the mobility sector."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor