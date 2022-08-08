9 mn int'l migrants live in Egypt: IOM

Cairo, Aug 8 More than 9 million international migrants from about 130 countries currently live in Egypt, according to the latest figures released by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In a statement, the IOM said the number of international migrants residing in Egypt is 9,012,582, which constitutes 8.7 per cent of the country's population, reports Xinhua news agency.

There has been a noticeable increase in the number of international migrants since 2019, because the prolonged instability in Egypt's neighbouring countries prompted Sudanese, South Sudanese, Syr, Ethiop, Iraqis and Yemenis to seek refuge in the North African country, according to the statement.

Among the international migrants are 4 million Sudanese, 1.5 million Syr, 1 million Yemenis and 1 million Libyans. Migrants from the four countries account for about 80 per cent of the migrants residing in Egypt.

International migrants have contributed positively to local labour market and the growth of the Egyptian economy, the IOM noted.

Egypt has been generous in enrolling migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers in its national education and health systems on an equal basis with Egypt, despite challenges in the two sectors and the heavy economic costs, the UN agency added.

