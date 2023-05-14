"A corrupt govt in Maharashtra too": Nana Patole after MVA meeting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nana Patole on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its poor performance in the Karnataka Assembly Elections and said that the "corrupt" Maharashtra government would witness a similar fate.

Nana Patole's remarks came after a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was held at the residence of the NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Leaders including Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Nana Patole, Ajit Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat and others were present in the meeting.

While talking to the media, Patole said, "The people of Karnataka elected Congress. This shows that they are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In Maharashtra too, a corrupt government is in power, so in the upcoming elections, we will win Maharashtra too."

"Whoever becomes the Chief Minister of Karnataka, we will facilitate him in our 'Vajramuth' rally that will be held in Pune," he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government and alleged that there is 100 per cent corruption in the state.

While talking to the media, after the MVA meeting, Raut said, "There is no misunderstanding internally in the party (MVA). If there was 40 per cent corruption in Karnataka, there is 100 per cent corruption in Maharashtra. This current government is corrupt and it will get defeated."

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power in the only southern state it ruled and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead. BJP managed to win 66 seats.

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

