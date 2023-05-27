Aam Aadmi Party dissolves its Goa unit with immediate effect

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced its decision to dissolve its organisation in Goa with immediate effect. However, Amit Palekar will continue to function as the state party chief, the AAP said.Taking to Twitter, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP announced, “The party hereby dissolves the present organisation in the state of Goa with immediate effect, except for the position of State President.

Amit Palekar will continue to function as the State President.” The party said that the new organisational structure for Goa would be announced soon.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had secured victory on two seats in Goa in the 2022 state Assembly polls.