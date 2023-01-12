AAP account should be frozen till Rs 163 crore is returned: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, 12 Jan 12 Addressing a press conference today, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former State President Manoj Tiwari said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has "spent public money like water to brighten his face and that of Aam Aadmi Party."

The Directorate of Information and Publicity has fined Kejriwal Rs 163.61 crore and has sent recovery notice. Delhi BJP said that "we demand that the Aam Aadmi Party's account should be frozen with immediate effect until this money is returned."

Manoj Tiwari said that Kejriwal and his party spent the money meant for the all-round development of Delhi "to brighten up the face of their party and its leaders in other states. Today, after hearing about the recovery of Rs 163 crore within 10 days, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is furious and is once again showing anarchism."

He said further: "Chief Minister Kejriwal himself should come forward and talk about this whole issue, otherwise the entire amount should be recovered from the accounts of the 62 MLAs, whose faces have been brightened up with this money."

Manoj Tiwari said that the BJP has no objection to the money spent on the schemes and advertisements related to the Delhi government, but looting the treasury of the Delhi government for the promotion of the Aam Aadmi Party is not justified.

