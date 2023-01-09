AAP accuses Delhi L-G of illegally nominating MCD Advisor

New Delhi, Jan 9 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused Delhi Lt. Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena of illegally nominating BJP workers as advisors to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the members nominated as advisors should have special knowledge and expertise in matters related to the Municipal Corporation, as per Article 243R and S of the Indian Constitution.

The party has been seen constantly levelling allegations against Saxena, ever since he appointed BJP leader Satya Sharma as the presiding officer.

Bhardwaj added that the names suggested by the AAP for the Animal Welfare Board were returned by the L-G, citing that the leaders did not have any special knowledge regarding the welfare of animals.

He raised questions on the capability of those allegedly nominated illegally as Alderman Councillor.

