AAP accuses Delhi Police of occupying event venue, LG's office refutes claim

New Delhi, July 24 Delhi's AAP government and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena seem to be headed for another face-off after Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday accused the Delhi Police of occupying a 'Van Mahotsav' venue in Asola Bhatti Mines area at the Centre's behest and removing banners of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from there.

After this, Kejriwal did not participate in the closing event, Rai said.

The Lt Governor's office, however, refuted the claims, saying the Chief Minister had cited health reasons for not participating in the closing event.

The Van Mahotsav, which was launched on July 11, was to end on Sunday with the plantation of one lakh saplings in the presence of Saxena and Kejriwal.

Rai, however, alleged that the Delhi Police removed the banners put up by the Delhi government besides threatening the organisers.

"This was a Delhi government event. The Centre used Delhi Police to forcibly put up its photos," Rai said.

He also alleged that efforts are underway to portray Kejriwal and the other Delhi ministers in a bad light.

The Chief Minister was not allowed to go to Singapore for a programme, and now his banners have been removed from a programme due to which he skipped it, Rai alleged.

On the pollution problem, Rai said that in the last 4-5 years, the levels of PM-10 and PM-25 have reduced by around 25 per cent.

An afforestation campaign was launched which played a key role in curbing pollution levels further, Rai said, adding that under the programme, the city's green cover went up from 20 per cent in 2013 to 23.06 per cent in 2021.

Also, the Kejriwal government, since 2014, has achieved the target of planting 2 crore 10 lakh saplings, while a target of 35 lakh has been set for this year, Rai added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor