AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawa joins BJP in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 24 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)councillor from Bawana, Pawan Sehrawat, on Friday joined BJP, minutes before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee election.

Soon after joining the saffron party, Sehrawat said AAP politics was suffocating and that he was pressured to create a ruckus in MCD House on Wednesday.

Polling for the Standing Committee got underway on Wednesday evening, hours after AAP's Shelly Oberoi was elected the new Mayor of Delhi. No sooner did the process start, the House descended into complete pandemonium, with AAP and BJP councillors exchanging blows, hurling water bottles, fruit and ballot boxes at each other leading to over a dozen adjournments.

The commotion continued way past midnight forcing the newly-elected Mayor to adjourn the House for the day.

Sehrawat was elected as a councillor in the 2017 MCD bypolls, representing the AAP, and is said to have undertaken various initiatives to improve the living conditions of the people in the area.

Earlier, AAP leaders Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal on Wednesday were elected as new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor