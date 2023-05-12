AAP for CBI probe in missing names from UP voters' list

Lucknow, May 12 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will now demand a CBI probe into the missing names in the voters' list in Uttar Pradesh.

AAP spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said that after the second phase of polling in the municipal elections, it had been found that lakhs of names were missing from the voters list.

"Initially we had decided to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission but now it seems that only a CBI inquiry will unearth the truth behind the missing names," he said.

He alleged that the administration and the election commission had "danced to the tunes of BJP during the election" and lakhs of voters had been denied their right to vote.

"We have received hundreds of complaints that names were missing from the voters list. If only a small percentage of voters are actually able to cast their votes, what is the point of such an election and are the elected members really representatives of the people," Maheshwari asked.

Maheshwari said they would raise the issue of list revisions in each election and how it had become a tool to deprive voters of their rights.

