AAP government has given step-motherly treatment to three municipal corporations in Delhi: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government of "step-motherly" treatment towards the three municipal corporations in Delhi --North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"The three municipal corporations in Delhi are not functioning properly due to the step-motherly behaviour of the AAP party," Shah said while introducing the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage.

The bill aims to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity by seeking an amendment to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. The Act was amended in 2011 by Delhi Legislative Assembly to trifurcate the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi into North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha on March 30.

The Home Minister said it is necessary to unify the three municipal corporations into a single entity so that it can work in a proper manner.

"AAP's step-motherly attitude towards these municipal corporations has resulted in dissatisfaction among their employees, and the three units are functioning in different ways despite being part of one city," he said.

Noting the importance of the three municipal corporations, Shah said over 250 protests have been witnessed in the last 10 years by the employees of these corporations.

The Home Minister stressed the need to merge the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well-equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.

The Union Cabinet had, in the last week of March, approved a bill for the unification of three municipal corporations in the national capital.

The bill provides for appointment of 'Special officer' who will essentially discharge the functions of the elected wing of councillors in the interim till the first meeting of the new corporation is held. The bill proposes to completely omit the section on director, local bodies in the amended act that governs the functioning of the MCDs.

Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations including South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation in 2011.

( With inputs from ANI )

