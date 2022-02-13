AAP govt will develop industries in Punjab's border dists: Kejriwal

Amritsar, Feb 13 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief ministerial candidate on Sunday campaigned in this holy city for AAP candidates.

In his address, Kejriwal appealed to the people that the 2022 elections were a golden opportunity to save Punjab from the corrupt traditional political parties.

"Therefore, the people of Amritsar should vote for the Aam Aadmi Party candidates in all constituencies and make them victorious so that all-round development of the state can be achieved with Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister of Punjab."

Both Kejriwal and Mann reached Amritsar to compaign in favour of former police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap from Amritsar North, Inderbir Singh Nijhar from Amritsar South, Ajay Gupta from Amritsar Central, Jasbir Singh from Amritsar West and Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East constituency and addressed corner meetings.

Addressing the meetings, Kejriwal said the Congress and the SAD-BJP governments had not taken any steps for the development of schools, colleges, hospitals in this border area district. They have destroyed the industries.

He claimed that with the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, industries would be developed in the border district, including Guru ki Nagri, and the best and affordable education and treatment would be provided to the people.

During the election campaign, two-time MP Mann appealed to the people of the Amritsar East constituency that they have good opportunity to teach a lesson to the drug mafia and those who sell false dreams.

This is an opportunity for the people to show the monarchy the strength of democracy and elect a daughter of common background and social worker Jeevan Jyot Kaur as their representative.

Mann said that the dynastic political leaders take votes from the people and then live luxurious life in Chandigarh and never visit their constituencies to know issues of the common people.

The Aam Aadmi Party is committed to political change as well as strengthening the economic position of the common man.

Punjab will go to the polls for 117-member legislative assembly on February 20.

