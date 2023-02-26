AAP leaders not following rules, blocked traffic: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 26 The Delhi Police on Sunday said that despite the imposition of section 144 CrPC the AAP workers and leaders were staging protests and blocking the traffic movement due to which they had to detain around 50 of them, including women in the smooth functioning of the traffic.

"The protesters were trying to go towards Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s Headquarters and despite requests they were not budging," said the police.

They were taken to Fatehpur Beri Police Station. The Delhi Police imposed section 144 CrPC near the CBI headquarters to avoid unwanted gathering.

Police confirmed that 50 people (42 men, eight women) were detained.

"Sanjay Singh, MP; Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, MLA Trilok Puri,; Dinesh Mohnia, MLA Sangam Vihar; Kuldeep Singh, MLA Kondli, Sarita Singh; Ex MLA Rohtash Nagar; and Gopal Rai, Minister, were detained with others," the police said.

The AAP workers had gathered outside Sisodia's house and CBI headquarters to show their strength ahead of Delhi Deputy's Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

"Today, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was summoned at CBI HQ, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road. As per SB (Special Branch) input and local intelligence there was an apprehension of a large gathering of supporters, voters and leaders of AAP at CGO. As such proper arrangement with adequate deployment of staff was in place since Saturday night," the police said.

The official said that at the Lodhi road picket near the CGO complex a few leaders and supporters of the AAP party gathered with an intention to cross the barricade and protest near CBI headquarters. They were stopped and not allowed to cross the barricade. The police said that after this they sat on the main road and started obstructing the traffic.

The police said that initially, they requested the AAP leaders and workers to vacate the place as section 144 CrPC was imposed in the area, but they continued sitting and shouting slogans.

"After this we had no other option but to detain them and take them away from there for smooth functioning of traffic," the police said.

On October 22, a similar situation was witnessed in the national capital when Sisodia was called to join the investigation for the first time.

At that time the police had to face a tough time dealing with law and order situations because of the protests by the AAP leaders.

This time the police had made the arrangements in advance as they had got information that the AAP workers will again create ruckus on Delhi's roads, especially near the CB headquarters.

Sisodia's questioning is currently going on. He joined the probe at around 11.10 a.m.

