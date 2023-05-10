ABP/C-Voter survey predicts close contest in Mumbai-Karnataka

New Delhi, May 10 After the conclusion of the Assembly elections in Karnataka on Wednesday, the ABP/C-Voter Exit Poll projected a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the Mumbai-Karnataka region that sends 50 legislators to the 224-member state Assembly.

The survey findings indicate that BJP is projected to win 26 seats (projected range of 24-28) in the region, down from 30 it won in 2018, while the Congress is expected to win 24 seats (projected range of 22-26), seven morte than its 2018 tally of 17, according to the ABP/C-Voter Exit Poll.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor