May 10, 2023

New Delhi, May 10 After the conclusion of the Assembly elections in Karnataka on Wednesday, the ABP/C-Voter Exit Poll projected a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the Mumbai-Karnataka region that sends 50 legislators to the 224-member state Assembly.

The survey findings indicate that BJP is projected to win 26 seats (projected range of 24-28) in the region, down from 30 it won in 2018, while the Congress is expected to win 24 seats (projected range of 22-26), seven morte than its 2018 tally of 17, according to the ABP/C-Voter Exit Poll.

