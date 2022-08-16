Activist arrested for making threats outside ex-S.Korean President home

Seoul, Aug 16 South Korean police on Tuesday arrested an activistfor making threats with a knife outside former President Moon Jae-in's home.

The activist, who has been staging a one-man protest outside the private residence in Yangsan, 309 km southeast of Seoul, since Moon left office May 10, allegedly threatened an aide of the former leader and others with a box cutter on Tuesday morning, Yonhap News Agency quoted police officials as saying.

The man also allegedly made a verbal threat to Moon and his wife on Monday when the couple came out of their house for a stroll around the neighbourhood.

Since his retirement, Moon and his neighbourhood have been plagued by noisy protests, and the former President in late May formally accused four activists, including the arrested man, of making insults and threats.

