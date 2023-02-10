Adani issue: Oppn reiterates JPC demand in RS; Cong MPs stage walkout

New Delhi, Feb 10 The Opposition on Friday in the Parliament reiterated its demand for a probe into the Adani Group by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). The group has been accused by a US firm in its report of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

As soon as the proceedings began on Friday at the Upper House, the Opposition MPs started raising slogans.

Both the Opposition and Treasury benches indulged in sloganeering during the Opposition MPs' address in the House.

Slogans such as "Modi-Modi" and "We want JPC" were raised.

Dhankhar, who disapproved of the commotion, lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, saying his behaviour was "under the scanner".

The MPs of the Opposition parties, including the Congress, reached the Well of the House, and raised slogans when their demands were not met.

The Vice President also appealed to the MPs to return to their seats, while calling out several Congress parliamentar, including K.C. Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Deepender Hooda, among others.

Naming the MPs, Dhankhar wanted them to be kept out of the proceedings of the House. However, the Congress MPs eventually went back to their respective seats following the V-P's appeal.

The Congress MPs who sought inclusion of excerpts of its national party president Mallikarjun Kharge's speech in the proceedings walked out of the Upper House when their demand was not accepted.

Addressing Dhankhar, the Congress president said: "I will definitely speak my heart out even if my membership (of the House) is cancelled. We are upset with the government... not you."

Meanwhile, Kharge said that parts of his speech were removed despite the absence of any objectionable words.

Kharge also repeated his statement which had been removed from the proceedings of the House.

On this, Dhankhar again asked for that statement to be removed from the proceedings.

