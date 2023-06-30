"Affront to Constitution": DMK's P. Wilson hits back at Governor

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 : The DMK on Friday hit back at Governor RN Ravi for dismissing jailed DMK minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. The move, however, was later put in abeyance for the time being, sources said.

DMK MP and senior advocate P. Wilson described the Governor's move as an "affront to the Constitution". He accused the Governor of not conducting himself according to the Constitution.

"It is an affront to the Constitution. He (Governor) doesn't want to conduct himself in accordance with the Constitution. So, the CM has rightly disregarded his letter. He has rightly shown it the place where it has to be," P. Wilson said.

Negating the Governor's statement that the Home Minister had asked him to get advice from the Attorney General, Wilson said, "He says that the Home Minister has told him to get advice from the Attorney General. One need not get advice from the Attorney General if you read Article 164 of the Constitution, that itself is sufficient."

Disregarding the Governor's contentious move and hinting that Chief Minister Stalin will be replying to his letter, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said, "This Government totally disregards the act of the Governor. Today CM MK Stalin would write a reply letter to the Governor."

Questioning the intention behind the step, Thennarasu said, "Senthil Balaji is under judicial custody, how can he, a minister without a portfolio affect the investigation on him?"

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had said the state government would challenge the governor's decision legally. Speaking to reporters, Stalin said, "Governor doesn't have the right (to dismiss a sitting minister) and we will face this legally."

In an official release, Raj Bhavan had said on Friday, "Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of corruption cases including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect."

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a cash-for-jobs scam. He was later admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pains. He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor