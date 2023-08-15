AFSPA to be completely lifted from Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 15 In his address to mark Independence Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will be completely lifted from the state.

Speaking at the celebrations being held at the Khanapara Playground here, Sarma said: “In Assam, the AFSPA has been scrapped from many districts already. The law and order situation of the state has improved largely and soon the Act will be completely lifted from the entire Assam.”

According to him, this will be a historic day for the state.

The Chief Minister also said that the northeast has witnessed unprecedented development after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre.

“Beginning from the rail network to the development of roads, there has been a massive change in the region. Now, maximum number of states in the northeast has been connected by broad gauge rail line,” he mentioned.

Sarma also said that the border disputes of Assam with other northeastern states are reaching a solution.

“With the support of the Prime Minister, I hope that border disputes in the northeast will be completely solved. We have been moving in that direction,” he added.

Sarma also hinted about massive administrative reforms in the state, saying that there will be no sub-divisions, which will instead be converted into sub-districts.

“The administration will decide on the circles, block reorganisation, and how the panchayats will function. It will be necessary to implement administrative reforms, and we must work nonstop on this for two months,” he added.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the state government was going to regularise a substantial number of teaching posts in the government schools within a very short time.

“Those who are working as contractual teachers in primary and high schools, the education department will regularise their services in a short time,” he said.

