After giving scare to KCR, ED's key man heads to Kerala; will he 'unsettle' Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 After giving sleepless nights to K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana, top Enforcement Directorate official Dinesh Paruchuri is all set to take over as the head of the Kerala ED and will be based in Kochi.

His arrival in Kochi comes at a time when the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh's revelations implicating Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter, Veena Vijayan, are there.

Hence Paruchuri's arrival is seen by many with raised eyebrows after he gave sleepless nights to KCR and his family. If he decides to put his foot down and probes the fresh allegations levelled by Swapna, then he will have to take statements from the Vijayan family, which will certainly not go well with the ruling CPI(M).

Paruchuri, who hails from Telangana, is expected to take up his post in Kochi later this week or early next week.

Paruchuri belongs to the 2009 batch of the Indian Revenue Service and had previously worked with the Income Tax department before joining the ED on deputation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor