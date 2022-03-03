After historic resolution on plastic pollution, UNEP to commemorate 50 yrs of solidarity
By IANS | Published: March 3, 2022 10:00 AM2022-03-03T10:00:05+5:302022-03-03T10:10:21+5:30
Nairobi, March 3 Just hours after 175 nations endorsed a historic resolution to end plastic pollution by creating an intergovernmental committee to negotiate and finalise a legally binding agreement by 2024, the stage is now set for a special two-day session of the UN Environment Assembly
