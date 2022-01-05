After nine MP's now union minister Shantanu Thakur also quits Bengal BJP WhatsApp groups

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur has quite Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s West Bengal unit, Whatapp group, and said, “I will not say anything now. I will act when time is right.”

Earlier in December also nine legislators quit the party’s WhatsApp group because of the reshuffled and new district presidents were appointed by lawmakers. Union Minister is associated with the All India Matua Mahasangha, an influential Matua community body, and the two ruling parties Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP have dedicated their all focus on Namasudra vote bank which also includes Matuas.

Many BJP MP's from Bongaon has expressed their displeasure with the party, and this is not the first time that Thakur has spoken on this matter, many times he has been seen demanding implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which seeks to fast-track citizenship process for non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.