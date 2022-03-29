After praising PM Modi, NCP leader takes a u-turn

New Delhi, March 29 A day after praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NCP leader Majeed Memon took a u-turn on Tuesday and said that he was not endorsing the ideology and policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He said, "Let my tweet on PM be not misconstrued as my endorsing BJP/RSS policies, ideologies or work. At no cost I would compromise on erosion of democratic values and subversion of the Constitution."

The u-turn comes after strong social media reaction to Memon's praising of the Prime Minister.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon had on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning the recent mandate and ranking as the world's most popular leader.

In a tweet on Sunday he said, "If Narendra Modi wins people's mandare (mandate) and is also shown as world's most popular leader, there must be some qualities in him or good work he may have done which the opposition leaders are unable to find."

However, the remarks came after the relationship between the BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was at its lowest level since the arrest of Nawab Malik.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackarey too has targeted the BJP. "Wondering if the ED has become the maid-servant of the BJP, especially after the arrests of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and later Nawab Malik," the Chief Minister took strong umbrage at the Opposition in the state for linking Malik and the MVA in general with the fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, and exploiting the absconder mafiosi's name in elections.

