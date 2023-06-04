After Ram Temple, Ayodhya to have world-class bus terminus

By Pawan Tripathi

Ayodhya, June 4 A world-class bus terminus will come up in this holy city of Uttar Pradesh soon to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims and tourists, providing them a feasible option of commuting.



With the construction of Ram Temple nearing its completion, the Uttar Pradesh government has been planning to provide for a hassle-free transportation option to the people, and the bus terminus along with the upcoming airport is a part of that.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recently approved the Rs 400 crore bus terminus project.

The government has also given nod to the construction of a four-lane flyover on the Ayodhya-Sultanpur road.

The new bus terminus would come up on a 9-acre land area behind the Ayodhya Dham Bus Station on Ayodhya bypass on the Lucknow Gorakhpur National Highway.

The bus terminus would be constructed on the PPP model and it would boast of modern facilities available in airports.

A third tender for the project is likely to be floated soon.

Passengers' convenience is already being taken care of in the Ayodhya Dham Bus Station, and just behind it on 9-acre land, the new bus terminus would be coming up.

The upcoming bus terminus would have a cinema hall, a shopping complex, hotel, bank, ATM, modern toilets, medical store, post office, police booths and tourist assistance centres.

Besides, the bus terminus would also accommodate electronic buses for which charging points would be installed.

The Ayodhya Dham Bus Station is currently lying inactive as it is connected to only one line of Ayodhya-Gorakhpur state road.

However, with the construction of the new Ayodhya township, NHAI will develop facilities. After this, the buses will be connected to both the lanes of the highway at the station.

Besides, a road has also been proposed which will pass through this bus station. This will further increase the connectivity of this bus station.

All these projects are planned to be completed in about 2 years.

As the bus station is situated on the highway, commuters often face problems moving from there to the city.

Also, e-rickshaws and other local means of transport are not allowed to run on the highway, and due to that, the passengers face a lot of difficulties in reaching here.

The authorities are currently trying to ease the commuting issues.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi told that ever since the Supreme Court's verdict came in favour of the Ram temple, people's perception of Ayodhya has changed a lot.

He said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state also have a different vision regarding Ayodhya, and "that reflects in the plans".

"The construction of Ram temple is a phase for Ayodhya. However, Ayodhya should emerge as the biggest heritage of culture and religion in the world. Ayodhya should be identified as the spiritual capital," he said.

Focus is being given on improving the connectivity to the city through air, rail and road.

The construction of the airport is also nearing completion, and according to sources, in a few months' time, people would be able to fly to and from the major cities.

The railway station has been constructed in accordance with the culture of Ayodhya.

Also, direct trains from the south Indian states will be operated to Ayodhya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor