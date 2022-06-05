After suspension from BJP, Nupur Sharma issues apology

New Delhi, June 5 After suspended over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a recent TV debate, former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Sunday issued an apology and said she unconditionally withdraw her statement. She said that it was never her intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

On Twitter Sharma wrote, "I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi."

"I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev and I said some things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings," Sharma added.

In another tweet, Sharma said, "I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family." Sharma had claimed that she has been getting threats for her remark.

Earlier in the day, the BJP suspended party spokespersons Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Sharma is party national spokesperson and Jindal is spokesperson and head of media department of BJP Delhi unit.

Before suspending both the leaders in a press statement, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh said, "During thousands of years of the history of India, every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religious personality of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy."

Singh noted that India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion. "As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," Singh said.

