After uncertainty, Israel says 11 hostages to be released soon

Tel Aviv, Nov 27 The Israel government on Monday informed the families of the hostages to be released from Hamas captivity that they would be freed soon.

The assurance came after hours of uncertainty over certain conditions imposed by the Hamas on the release of hostages.

Earlier, there were reports that Hamas had insisted of separating mothers from children during the release, which was strongly opposed by the Israel government.

Highly-placed sources in the Israel government told IANS that the release will take place soon and that the message has been sent to all the families whose members are to be freed on Monday.

The hostages who are to be released, according to Israel government sources, are from Nir Oz kibbutz. The hostages to be released include nine women and two children, as per sources.

The four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will end on Monday, but sources in the Israel government told IANS that mediations are taking place at the highest level on extension of ceasefire for a few more days.

While Israel wants more hostages to be released for the extension of ceasefire, Hamas is keen that more aid trucks come into Gaza from Egypt.

