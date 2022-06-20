Agnipath protest: Bihar suspends Internet services in 20 districts

Patna, June 20 Keeping in view the call for Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath scheme on Monday, Bihar government temporarily suspended the Internet services in 20 districts.

The suspension has been already in place in 12 districts since June 17 and the state government decided to add eight more.

"The suspension of the Internet services has given positive results and the violent incidents have reduced drastically in Bihar. The agitators and anti-social elements were failing to spread rumours in the state," an official in the Home Department claimed.

The Internet services have been suspended in Kaimur, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Darbhanga, Gaya, Madhubani, Jahanabad, Khagaria and Sheikhpura.

The telecom service provider companies have sent text messages to the consumers that the Internet services have been closed for Monday. Though, the consumers of these districts will continue to avail voice calling facility.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has enhanced the securities of BJP offices in 11 districts. The Bihar Police deployed Shasastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at the offices of BJP to prevent any untoward incidents. The 11 districts are Supaul, Kishanganj, Purnea, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Nawgachiya, Banka, Katihar, Madhepura and Motihari. In every BJP office, one platoon comprising 30 personnel has been deployed.

Security has also been beefed up for the leaders of the saffron party in Bihar. BJP leaders in the rank of state president Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, MLA Dr C.N. Singh, MLA Aruna Devi, MLA Vinay Bihari and others were targeted during the protests against the Agnipath scheme on Thursday and Friday.

Following the attack on BJP leaders, the Center has given Y-category security to 10 BJP leaders of Bihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor