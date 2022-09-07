'Agnipath' recruitment rallies begin in Northeast

Guwahati/Kohima, Sep 7 The much expected rallies for recruitment of male candidates under the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for short-term employment in the armed forces, began on Wednesday in Assam and Nagaland.

Defence spokesman Lt. Col. A. S. Walia said that over 1.2 lakh male candidates from seven northeastern states have registered their names to be 'Agniveers' in the recruitment rallies.

He said that ten rallies would be conducted in different Northeastern states. Another Defence spokesman Lt. Col. Amit Shukla said that the recruitment rallies for male candidates commenced on Wednesday at Mariani (Assam) and Rangapahar (Nagaland). He said that candidates of nine districts of eastern Assam and all districts of Nagaland would be appearing for recruitment for the next few days. The candidates who have applied have been allotted specific dates to appear in the rally.

Both the rallies have received overwhelming response, Lt. Col. Shukla said, adding that the military, state and district authorities have joined hands to make the event a great success, which shall provide employment to a large number of youths of the northeastern region.

The official said that all candidates are advised to beware of false promises made by various frauds and touts. The entire recruitment process is automated and no person can influence the result of any candidate. They should have faith in their own capabilities. Rallies for the remaining states and districts of the northeast region are planned in subsequent months, he added.

Registration for women 'Agniveers' for Corps of Military Police for seven northeastern states went on from August 9 to September 7.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14 by the Centre, provides for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces between the age of 17-and-a-half and 23 for 4 years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of the recruits, designated 'Agniveers', for 15 more years.

Protests had erupted in several states soon after the scheme was announced.

