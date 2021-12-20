Ahead of 2022 Punjab polls, several former Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs likely to join BJP soon

In a big boost to BJP's strength in Punjab where elections are due early next year, around 15 to 20 people including former state Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, Punjabi singers and celebrities are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to sources, several former Punjab Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, Punjabi singers and celebrities are already in contact with the BJP.

The majority of these people had political affiliations with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Rashtriya Samajwadi Congress in the past.

Sources have informed that all these people including four singers will join the party this week in Punjab.

"Since a lot of people are joining BJP, it will take some time. The joining is likely to happen only after four-five days i.e. within a week," sources said.

"The anger that Punjab has faced, whether it is terrorism or drugs, should be ended. Good people should be in power so that youth can be benefitted. Those who are literate are moving abroad and settling there," sources said.

The political scenario changed in Punjab after former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh left Congress after months of infighting with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and formed a new party 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

Amarinder's party and BJP have also announced an alliance for the upcoming polls scheduled to be held early next year.

Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

