AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Urges Muslim Youth to Protect Mosques

Ahead of the highly anticipated consecration ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22nd, 2024, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi issued a stark appeal to the young Muslim community.

Speaking to a gathering in Hyderabad's Bhavani Nagar, Owaisi expressed concerns about the potential threat to mosques and urged young Muslims to be vigilant about the actions of the BJP-led government. He specifically mentioned the ongoing legal dispute surrounding the Sunheri Masjid (Golden Mosque) in Delhi as an example of this threat.

"Masjidon ko abaad rakho," Owaisi said, using the Hindi phrase for "keep mosques populated." He emphasized the importance of maintaining a visible Muslim presence in these places of worship, fearing that neglect or abandonment could leave them vulnerable.

Owaisi's speech also referenced the historical significance of mosques, particularly the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, demolished in 1992. He lamented the loss of this and other religious sites, highlighting the centuries-long tradition of Quran recitation and community gathering within their walls.

While acknowledging the achievements of the Muslim community through hard work and dedication, Owaisi cautioned against complacency. He urged young Muslims to remain united, alert, and attentive to current events, particularly those concerning the security of mosques.

"Unity is strength, unity is a blessing," Owaisi declared, emphasizing the importance of solidarity in the face of potential challenges. He concluded his appeal with a call for continuous effort in safeguarding mosques and preserving the community's religious heritage.

Owaisi's remarks come at a sensitive time in India, as the Ram Mandir construction nears completion and Hindu nationalist groups celebrate its symbolic victory. His words are likely to resonate with many Muslims who harbor anxieties about the potential for further marginalization or discrimination in the years ahead.