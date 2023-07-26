AIMPLB delegation calls on K’taka CM, expresses concern over implementation of UCC

Bengaluru, July 26 The state government will act to protect the rights of minorities, and there is no need to worry about this, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured a delegation of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), who expressed concern over implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Siddaramaiah held talks with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board representatives, who met him at his Home Office Krishna.

On this occasion, the leaders of the delegation expressed concern about the threat to the rights of Muslims and the Muslim Personal Law due to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

The delegation said the previous Law Commission had rejected the central government's proposal saying that implementation of Uniform Civil Code was not feasible in this diverse country. Now the Central Government has asked the present Law Commission to review this matter again. Accordingly, the Law Commission is collecting opinions from the public.

Maulana Syed Mustafa Rafai Nadvi of the board said that more than one crore have signed the petition against the implementation of Uniform Civil Code and sent it to the Law Commission.

"We will respond after the publication of the draft Uniform Civil Code. Our government will never allow suppression of minority rights," the Chief Minister said. He said that the central government is creating unnecessary controversy in the wake of the election.

On the occasion, the members of the delegation also requested the government to protect the Waqf properties and clear encroachment.

Former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha K. Rahman Khan, Housing and Minority Welfare Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Legislative Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, MLA Rizwan Arshad, Political Secretary to Chief Minister Nazir Ahmed, Maulana Syed Mustafa Rafai Nadvi, Maulana Syed Muhammad Tanveer Hashmi, Maulana Shabir Ahmad Hussaini Nadvi, Mufti Iftikhar Ahmed Qasmi and others were present.

