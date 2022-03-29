AIUDF to challenge Assam govt in SC if they file petition seeking NRC re-verification

Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) will be moving to the Supreme Court to challenge the Assam government in case the state government files a petition seeking re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Aminul Islam toldthat his party will definitely move to the Supreme Court if the Assam government files a petition seeking re-verification of the NRC. "If the government will file a re-verification petition, then AIUDF will challenge it in the Supreme Court. We will file an Interlocutory application (IA) in the Supreme Court against that. We are trying to uphold the earlier verdict. Now it is a fight in the court," Islam said. Recently, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the updating National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state should be reviewed and done afresh. "We have said earlier also that the NRC should be reviewed and done afresh. Our discussion with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) is going on," Sarma said. The updated list of NRC was published in August 2019 and over 19.06 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants were left out of the list. The AIUDF MLA said that the present Chief Minister wants to bring the NRC issue turn into ditto, "it is a political ditto".

Questioning Sarma, Islam said, "The NRC is prepared at a cost of Rs 1600 crore and 56,000 employees were worked there for six years and final draft of NRC has come out under the supervision of the Supreme Court. How the Chief Minister can say that the supervision of the Supreme Court is wrong?"

Replying to a question on a large number of illegal Bangladeshi Muslim's names appearing in the final draft of NRC, the AIUDF MLA said that Muslims and not Bangladeshi are the government's issue. "Bangladeshi is not their problem, Muslim is the issue for them. They try to this issue alive. If they do something anti-Muslim then polarization politics will start and benefits will come in favour of the BJP. This is their political agenda, not the NRC issue," Islam said. On the other hand, Assam Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika toldthat the government is not satisfied with the last draft of NRC and said that there are a lot of mistakes in it. "We the Assam government will move to the Supreme Court for seeking re-verification and we will request the Supreme Court that, it should have good re-verification and the process should be started from the beginning," Pijush Hazarika said. Adding further Hazarika said, "Those people (AIUDF) have a different opinion and the people of Assam have a different opinion. They support the foreigners and we are not. That's why we don't need to pay attention to what those people are talking about."

