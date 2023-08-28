AIUDF to support opposition bloc ‘INDIA’, says party MLA

Guwahati, Aug 28 Even though the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is not included in the 'INDIA' alliance, they would support the opposition bloc in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a party leader said on Monday.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said that his party will morally assist the opposition alliance INDIA in its battle against the BJP.

Party chief Badruddin Ajmal had earlier said that the party opposes the BJP and will back the ‘INDIA’ bloc.

The MLA, citing Ajmal’s statement, said: "In the event that the ‘INDIA’ alliance needs a couple of additional seats in Assam in order to establish the country's next government in 2024, our party will gladly support it."

"The leadership of ‘INDIA’ should engage with a few other political parties who are still outside of the ‘INDIA’ coalition or NDA," Islam added.

He said that three parliamentary constituencies in the state had a good likelihood of going for his party. "Earlier, in Assam, our party won three MP seats. After the delimitation exercise, there have been numerous adjustments. However, we are capable of taking at least three of the state's parliamentary seats -- Dhubri, Karimganj, Nagaon -- in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. We are currently focusing on these seats," he said.

