Ajit Pawar says Sharad Pawar's decision to withdraw resignation as NCP chief will boost enthusiasm of all party workers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar welcomed NCP chief Sharad Pawar's decision to withdraw his resignation from the post of party president on Friday.

Ajit Pawar's reaction come soon after the NCP supremo announced the withdrawal of his resignation in a press conference in Mumbai.

The statement from Ajit Pawar's office said the decision of the NCP chief will boost the enthusiasm of every party worker including he himself. "Sharad Pawar's decision to continue as National President of NCP by agreeing to the request of all party leaders and workers across the state and country will boost the enthusiasm of every worker of NCP including me, read the statement.

Expressing confidence in the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Ajit appealed to the party workers to be more responsible and work together in order to make NCP more strong. "Because of the stubbornness of all of us, sir has decided to continue on the post of national president sidling his health, so it's our responsibility to take care of his age and health. I urge all of you to work together and add more strength to NCP with enthusiasm under the leadership of Saheb."

In the press statement, Ajit also informed that from May 6 he will be on an eight-day visit to Daund, Karjat, Baramati, Koregaon, Satara, Phaltan, Osmanabad and Latur in the state.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar has withdrawn his decision to quit as party chief after NCP's committee passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation and requesting him to continue to lead the party that he founded.

Sharad Pawar had on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party president's post. While addressing a press conference, Pawar informed about the decision and said, "Because of your love and respect I am taking back my decision to step down as party chief."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor