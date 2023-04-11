Akali Dal-BSP alliance fields candidates for Jalandhar bypoll

Jalandhar, April 11 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance on Tuesday announced the candidature of two-time Punjab legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi as its joint candidate for the Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll slated on May 10.

SAD President Sukhbir Badal said the decision to field Sukhi from the Jalandhar seat had been taken unanimously and had the overwhelming support of the entire SAD-BSP cadre.

He said Sukhi was not only known for his philanthropic works but also for his performance in the Vidhan Sabha. "He is the ideal choice to represent Jalandhar in the Lok Sabha."

Asserting that the SAD-BSP alliance would contest the election on the plank of peace and communal harmony besides justice for farmers, Dalits, youth and government employees, Badal said it was a matter of concern that many parties were practicing divisive politics which had vitiated the atmosphere in the state.

Charging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with having failed on all fronts, he said: "The law and order situation is at its lowest ebb. Extortions have forced the industry to shift out of the State. All promises made to weaker sections, women and the youth have been dishonoured."

BSP state President Jasvir Singh Garhi said the family of Sukhi had always worked for amelioration of the weaker sections. He also listed how the AAP government was discriminating against the Scheduled Castes while denying them reservation in key jobs, including appointments as law officers.

SAD-BSP candidate Sukhi assured to raise the issues of Jalandhar and Punjab in the Parliament. He said it was unfortunate that an attempt was being made to paint Sikhs as separatists and said the AAP government was creating an atmosphere of fear in Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor