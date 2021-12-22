Akhilesh promises caste census within 3 months if voted to power

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 22 Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has promised a caste census to give people their rights in accordance with their share in the population.

He said that the census would be held within three months if his party is voted in power in the state.

Akhilesh, who was addressing people during his Vijay Yatra in Mainpuri, which is also his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's parliamentary constituency, on Tuesday evening, said, "We all are accused of snatching someone's else's rights, but things will become clear once the caste census is done."

He said that his party would fulfil all its promises as it had done earlier.

"Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is known for mincing no words; his actions speak," said Akhilesh.

Mounting a blistering attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said the chief minister is good only in changing colours and names of institutions, for laying foundation stones and inaugurating already inaugurated projects. "Do you need Yogi or 'yogya' (deserving) government?" he asked.

Talking about his recent poll alliance with his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), Akhilesh said, "Since I took 'chacha wali' (uncle's) party along, BJP's I-T, CBI and ED cells have become active from Delhi. As elections near, these agencies will become more active because the fear of defeat haunts BJP."

Referring to the recent income tax department's raids at the premises of some SP leaders, he said, "Samajwadis are not scared of anything 'jo dar gaya woh mar gaya' (one who's afraid is dead)".

Interestingly, while Shivpal's pictures were back on the hoarding and banners with his nephew at the rally site, Shivpal himself was not present though his supporters attended the Yatra in Mainpuri.

Akhilesh also took a swipe at the BJP for starting "Jan Vishwas Yatra" from multiple locations in the state. "BJP is nervous, which is evident from their yatras from six different locations in the state against one SP Rath," he said.

Talking about the BJP's dig at red colour, Akhilesh said the ruling party fears it as it symbolises "revolution and emotions".

Akhilesh further said Yogi Adityanath is the first chief minister who himself had withdrawn cases lodged against him.

"BJP is the only party giving protection to criminals, and the majority of criminals are in this party," he added.

