Akhilesh Yadav claims Ganga Expressway project started by Mayawati

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed the Ganga Expressway project was started by BSP supremo Mayawati during her tenure as state's chief minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 1 PM on Saturday.

Speaking toat the kickstart of the seventh phase of his Vijay Rath Yatra, Yadav said, "This is not Samajwadi Party's Expressway. The BJP is doing the foundation laying of the programme started by Mayawati. She had dreamt of Ganga Expressway. I think after the foundation stone laying of programmes initiated by the Samajwadi Party government, the Centre has now started to lay the foundation stone of the programmes of the BSP."

Yadav further stated that the double engine government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh have begun to collide with each other.

"The double engines have begun to collide with each other in Uttar Pradesh. There are many instances where it can be cited that the double engines are colliding. What did the state gain? Where is the investment in the state? How much has the state been cooperated in the schemes by the Centre?"

Asked about the impact of PM Modi's visit in the state besides the union ministers ahead of the assembly polls, he said, "The more the BJP senses loss, the more the number of BJP leaders will visit UP."

Responding to BJP calling Akhilesh-Shivpal meet on Thursday "a political meet", Yadav said that the BJP should not worry about it adding that Samajwadi Party will make efforts to bring together all the regional parties.

"The BJP should not worry about it, it should answer how much of its manifesto did it fulfil. Samajwadi Party will make efforts to bring together all the regional parties," Yadav said.

( With inputs from ANI )

