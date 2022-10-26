All CWC members, general secretaries and in-charges resign to let Kharge chose new Cong team

New Delhi, Oct 26 After Mallikarjun Kharge officially took charge as the Congress president on Wednesday, all the members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), general secretaries and in-charges tendered their resignations.

The new President will announce his new team while the CWC election will take place to elect 12 members.

"All the CWC Members, AICC General Secretaries and Incharges have tendered their resignation to Hon'ble Congress President," tweeted K.C. Venugopal.

Earlier, Kharge in his maiden speech said, "There is an attempt to replace Baba Saheb's Constitution with the Sangh Constitution and the Congress will not let it happen."

He alleged that the "New India was without jobs, poverty is large and farmers are being crushed under wheels. The government's effort is to make the country oppositionless, but the Congress will fight the government for the people."

He said as per the Udaipur declaration, the party posts will be filled and there will be a social advisory Committee with special emphasis on SC, ST and OBC.

He said that he started his career as a block Congress committee worker in 1969 and now is the party President.

He also thanked Sonia Gandhi for her efforts to strengthen the Congress as the party president.

