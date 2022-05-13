All govt buildings in Panaji to have solar panels: Goa Minister

Panaji, May 13 All the 76 state government buildings in Panaji will be installed with solar panels, Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said on Friday.

He said if the Speaker of the state Assembly agreed, the solar panels will also be set up in the Assembly complex.

"76 government buildings in Panaji will have solar panel installations. The tender will be opened today. This is a pilot project for us. After completion of the pilot project, definitely we will go to each and every place where there is a huge government building," Dhavalikar said.

The Power Ministry is also processing a proposal which involves setting up of solar panels at the expansive state Assembly complex, but the approval of the Speaker as well as members of the House was necessary to kickstart the project, the Power Minister said.

"To install (solar panels) in the state Assembly, we need approval from the Assembly, especially the Speaker, until then we cannot take it up. If the Assembly gives us approval, we will take that up too," he said.

Dhavalikar also said that the Goa Engineering Complex campus at Farmagudi in South Goa is also being tapped for setting up a one megawatt solar power facility on its grounds.

"We have decided to have a one megawatt plant at the Goa Engineering campus. The preliminary stage work is currently being carried out," he said.

