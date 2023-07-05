All India Muslim Personal Law Board to meet virtually today, discuss Uniform Civil Code

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 : The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has convened an online meeting of its members on Wednesday to discuss the draft made over the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The meeting is scheduled at 10 AM on Wednesday and all members will be attending the meeting.

The Secretary of the Law Commission of India had earlier asked AIMPLB to submit a proper response soliciting views and ideas from the public at large regarding UCC.

Responding to this, the Secretary General of AIMPLB said that the issue was examined earlier and the commission's predecessor reached a conclusion that UCC is 'neither necessary nor desirable'.

They also sought six months time to prepare an appropriate response by religious organizations individuals and public-spirited persons.

Previously, the AIMPLB had passed a resolution at its executive meeting saying that the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was not possible as it would be an 'unnecessary' Act.

It added that the Places of Worship Act 1991, should be "maintained and well-implemented" and religious conversion was a matter of "Freedom of religion".

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice was convened on Monday to hear the views of the Department of Legal Affairs, Legislative Department and the Law Commission of India on the June 14 notice issued by the Law Commission, inviting views of stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code.

Opposition MPs further said in the meeting that it is necessary to keep in mind that the UCC is not just about one family law, but about the matters related to every religion, caste and community of the society, so all sections of the society must be kept in mind.

The concept of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been a topic of discussion for the past four years, and it has once again come into focus following Prime Minister Narendra Modi push for the uniform law.

PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi had said while addressing booth level workers in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

