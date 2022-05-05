All preparations for Lebanon parliamentary polls completed

Beirut, May 5 All preparations for Lebanon's parliamentary elections "have been completed", Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced.

"The legislative elections will take place for sure. All the preparations have been completed. The security forces are fully ready and will not hesitate to play their role," Xinhua news agency quoted Mawlawi as saying to the local media.

"The problem of the distribution of electricity has been resolved for both in the polling stations and in the premises where the vote counting commissions will sit," he was quoted as saying.

A total of 718 candidates, including 118 females, are running for the elections of the 128-seat Lebanese Parliament scheduled for May 15.

Lebanon is in dire need to hold parliamentary elections, which is among the many conditions imposed by the international organisations and donor countries to extend support to the crisis-hit country.

