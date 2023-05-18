"All security arrangements made," ADGP Kashmir Zone on upcoming G20 event

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 18 : Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that all the security arrangements have been made for the upcoming G20 summit in Union Territory.

ADGP Vijay Kumar said that a three-tier security will be put in place for the event.

While talking to ANI, ADGP Vijay Kumar said, "We have made all the security arrangements for the upcoming event. There will be three-tier security in place for the event. Anti-drone equipment is being set up. We are taking the help of NSG and the Army for the same. For the water body- Dal Lake - we will depute a team of MARCOS, also a Police team will be present there."

He further said that the upcoming event will benefit the tourism sector of the region.

"This will help in boosting the tourism sector in the region. There will be no restrictions on the movement of the people. This is an event for the public. Action will be taken against those who will spread rumours regarding this. Teams of CRPF, BSF and local police will also remain present to ensure security. We will conduct the meeting smoothly and successfully," he said.

G20 tourism working group meeting under India's presidency in Srinagar is slated to be held on May 24-26, 2023.

