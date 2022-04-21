Alleged intruder at Peruvian Embassy in US shot dead by Secret Service

Washington, April 21 An alleged "intruder" at the Peruvian Embassy in Washington, D.C., was shot dead by Secret Service, according to the police.

The suspect was found smashing windows of the Peruvian Ambassador's residence in the Forest Hills neighbourhood of northwest D.C., Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters on Wednesday evening.

The ambassador's relatives were inside and called the police just after 8 a.m., Xinhua news agency quoted Contee as saying.

The suspect, an adult male who appeared to be in his late 20s to 30s, was said to have been armed with a metal stake and he was shot following a confrontation with uniformed officers.

According to Contee, Secret Service officers first attempted to use non-lethal tasers on the man but "those weapons appear to not have any effect on the person".

The police chief added officers then shot the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two officers are being evaluated for injuries.

"I can't recall the last time we had this type of incident on the property or residence of one of our Ambassadors," Contee also noted.

The Peruvian Embassy confirmed the incident on Twitter, saying that a person entered the residence without authorisation and caused damage to the property.

The Ambassador, his family, the staff of the residence and the secret service agents are safe, the mission added.

The Secret Service protects foreign diplomatic missions located within the proximity of the US capital and the state of Maryland.

