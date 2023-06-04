Alliance with TDP mere speculation, says Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad, June 4 Telangana unit BJP president Bandi Sanjay has dismissed as mere speculation some media reports that BJP will have an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana for the coming Assembly elections.

Sanjay said on Sunday told his party cadres that there was no need to pay attention to speculative stories in the media.

The speculations were triggered after TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda in Delhi.

This was Naidu's first meeting with Amit Shah after the TDP pulled out of the BJP-led NDA in 2018.

The meeting which took place at Amit Shah's residence in Delhi on Saturday night lasted for nearly an hour. The three leaders are believed to have discussed the proposal for reviving the alliance.

They are reported to have discussed the possibilities of a TDP-BJP alliance in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Assembly elections in Telangana are due towards the end of 2023 while elections for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly are likely to be held along with Lok Sabha polls next year.

Sanjay, who is also a BJP MP, said there was nothing wrong with Naidu meeting Amit Shah and Nadda. He remarked that BJP leaders do not avoid meeting opposition leaders and people.

The BJP leader also stated that "the BJP is not like Chief Minister KCR to mortgage the state's interests".

