Alongside Rahul’s BJY 2.0, Maha Congress to take out padayatras, bus yatra

Mumbai, Aug 8 Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday said that the party will launch a state-wide series of padayatras and a bus-yatra to coincide with the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) 2.0 to be taken out from West to East of India by party MP Rahul Gandhi.

State Congress President Nana Patole said that while Rahul Gandhi will launch his BJY 2.0 from Gujarat in the West to East India, the Maharashtra Congress will simultaneously launch a foot-and-bus yatra to expose the “corruption of Bharatiya Janata Party” before the masses in the state.

While district and regional leaders will organise ‘padayatras’ in six different domains, after which there will be a bus yatra that will cover the entire state, and cover some of the remotest areas to reach out to the masses there.

The regional padayatras shall be led by Patole (Nagpur), Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar (Amravati), Congress Legislative Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat (North Maharashtra), ex-CM Ashok Chavan (Marathwada), ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan and President of Mumbai Congress Prof. Varsha Gaikwad (Mumbai), and then all leaders will converge in a padyatra in the Konkan region.

“The BJP government has misled the people of the country with their false promises, farmers, labourers, working class, the youth and women are all facing severe problems and uncertain futures… It has failed the masses on burning fronts like inflation, unemployment, law and order, etc,” said Patole.

“Instead, the BJP is only creating divisions in the name of caste and religion, working for the interests of its few industrialist friends and leaving all the others to fend for themselves… We shall expose all these issues through the padayatras and the bus yatra,” Patole added.

Kickstarting the ground-work for the Lok Sabha elections, the party has appointed observers in all 48 parliamentary constituencies to prepare detailed study reports for each seat.

The observers shall review each constituency critically, assess the local political situation, the strength of the Congress vis-à-vis allies and the Opposition, the prospects and proposed strategies and submit a report to the state party leadership by Aug. 15, said Patole.

The move comes days after the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party announced its Lok Sabha Mission 45 in the state and the strategies were discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune two days ago.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor