Amarnath Yatra: J&K CS asks officials to facilitate movement of civilians, tourists on NH-44

Srinagar, July 1 Jammu & Kashmir Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta directed officials to streamline both tourists and civilian traffic along with the 'Amarnath Yatris' on National Highway (NH)-44.

The Chief Secretary made the assertion while chairing a meeting of civil and police administrations on Saturday to review the traffic scenario on NH-44 including that of the roads leading to Pahalgam and Baltal in view of the Amarnath Yatra.

"The Chief Secretary asked for maintaining a reasonable gap between LMVs and HMVs so that none face any difficulty in reaching their destinations. He observed that the highway today is in much better shape with four lanes and tunnels except few difficult stretches... He asked the concerned authorities to perform their roles efficiently," an official statement said.

Regarding the movement of pilgrims and other tourists, Mehta said that all of them should be facilitated and there should be no undue restrictions on anyone.

He stated that adherence to time discipline is largely aimed at ensuring safety of one and all.

Mehta emphasised on creating ample awareness about these timings at all the base camps including tourist locations of Pahalgam and Sonamarg so that people are able to comply readily and enjoy visits to the breath-taking locales of J&K, the statement said.

