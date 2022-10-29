Amid Maha-Guj row over projects, letter surfaces showing Gadkari seeking investments from Tatas

New Delhi, Oct 29 At a time when Maharashtra is losing many big-ticket projects to neighbouring Gujarat, a letter written by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, seeking investments from the Tata Group in and around Nagpur has surfaced.

Citing strong points like infrastructure, land availability and connectivity, the minister sought investments from the Tata Group in and around Nagpur.

Sources said the letter was written about three weeks ago. Tata Group companies are engaged in businesses like steel, automobile, consumer products, IT services and aviation, among others.

Gadkari is the Lok Sabha member from Nagpur.

Recently, Gujarat bagged many big projects, including over Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment from Foxconn-Vedanta in chip manufacturing, and nearly Rs 22,000 crore aircraft manufacturing project of Tata-Airbus.

Maharashtra BJP, which is a coalition partner in the Eknath Shinde-led state government, has been facing criticism after Gujarat walked away with the two mega projects. Gujarat will go to the polls later this year.

The opposition parties have blamed the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government after the state lost the big-ticket projects to Gujarat.

"Another project! I have voiced this since July, asking 'Khoke' Sarkar to try for it (Tata Airbus). I wonder why every project is going to other states since the last 3 months. Loss of faith in 'Khoke' Sarkar is evident on industry level. Will the industry minister resign after losing 4 projects," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had asked in a tweet on Thursday.

"Will Maharashtra industry minister resign for this? Oh wait, one needs to have a spine to take responsibility for failing the state. But then, the only thing that matters is 50 'Khoke'," Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

