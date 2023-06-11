Amit Shah arrives in Visakhapatnam, to address public meeting

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and is set to hold a public meeting here.

Amit Shah will also address a public meeting at the railway grounds as part of the nationwide celebrations being organised in every Parliamentary constituency on the completion of 9 years of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier today, Shah while addressing a public meeting in Vellore, said that the Congress-DMK indulged in corruption during their previous stints in power, the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has elevated the country's status and standing on the global stage.

"Tamil Nadu had a Congress-DMK government for 10 years. Their government indulged in corruption and scams worth Rs 12,000 crores. However, in 9 years, no one levelled a single allegation of corruption against Modi-ji's government. Our government led by Modi-ji has enhanced and elevated India's stature before the world. Our government has also made the country secure in the face of all external threats."

In a veiled attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, he claimed three generations of the family of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi indulged in corruption.

"Congress and DMK are 2G, 3G and 4G parties. I am not talking about the 2G scam...2G here means 2 generations, 3G means 3 generations and 4G stands for 4 generations. (Murasoli) Maran family is 2G as 2 generations of the family were corrupt. The Karunanidhi family is 3G as three 3 generations were involved in corruption. The Gandhi family is 4G, with Rahul Gandhi representing the fourth generation, which is enjoying the benefits of having ruled the country for several decades," Shah said.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh that started on Saturday.

Shah's event is part of the party's month-long campaign covering all Lok Sabha constituencies to mark the completion of nine years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor