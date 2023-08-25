Amit Shah holds meeting with Manipur delegation

New Delhi, Aug 25 Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with the delegation of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a conglomerate of several civil society organisation of Manipur, here on Friday.

During their meeting at the official residence of the Home Minister, Shah discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the strife-torn state.

Shah emphasised a firm stance against all forms of infiltration into Manipur's territory, as per the communique issued by the COCOMI.

He appealed for peace in the state and urged COCOMI to convey this message to the people.

Among others, COCOMI was encouraged to initiate dialogues with responsible Kuki leaders and groups to facilitate "problem-solving and peace-building".

The 13-member delegation during the meeting also submitted a representation to Shah suggesting various measures to be taken for restoring peace in the Northeastern state.

Among the measures, the COCOMI proposed includes initiatives for restoration of internally displaced persons in their original settlements.

On Thursday, Shah also held a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The Chief Minister briefed about the current situation in the state.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

Congress has been blaming the BJP government for the current situation and demanded dismissal of the Chief Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor